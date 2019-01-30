From upscale Korean restos to the streets: Watch Anne Curtis’ epic Seoul food trip

View this post on Instagram
Celebrating my 21st anniversary in the industry this year, was truly memorable. 3 films. 3 different genres and 3 strong and empowered female leads.. somehow managed to fit in a 21st Anniversary concert, attend film festivals, Showtime Monday to Saturday, oh and run the London Marathon for the benefit of UNICEF Philippines. Don’t know how I quite did it, but it happened. 😂 THANK YOU to all my fans and followers who supported my crazy silverscreen journey this year. I am truly grateful for the love you have given me. It has gotten me even more inspired for some awesome movie making in 2019! Thank you to my directors @ayrin @erikmatti @yamlaranas for giving me Aya, Nina Manigan and Leana and to my @viva_films family for allowing me to take on these sublime films! ❤️ #SIDandAYAnotalovestory #buybustmovie #aurorathemovie
It’s a well-known fact that Anne Curtis loves Korean culture. In a trending video, she shared that she decided to spend the last few days of 2018 in Seoul “purely for food trip.”
The clip, shot and edited by her husband, Erwan Heussaff, and The Fat Kid Inside Productions, follows Anne as she explores Korean dishes from different places.
Parc
Anne shared one of her go-to places in Seoul is Parc Korean Mother’s Recipes & More. Here, she sampled traditional Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice and spicy squid salad.
Woorahman
This Korean Barbeque place discovered by Erwan is so upscale, Anne revealed they were actually given their private chefs. Here, Anne tried their more exotic dishes like oyster with red vinaigrette, cocktail sauce and radish, steak served omekase style.
Streetfood
Of course, no food trip is complete without sampling the local street food. Anne had chicken, fried cakes, and mandu.
Palsaik Samgyeopsal
Visiting samgyeopsal in Korea is definitely a must. Anne and Erwan opted for Palsaik. Aside from the meat and vegetables, they had soup perfect for the winter.
Airport
For their last stop, Anne ha noodles so good she had to do a dance. She also ate Korean chicken that’s sweet and spicy, crunchy on the outside but surprisingly tender on the inside.
Watch Anne eat her way through Seoul (plus see Erwan struggling to explain the dishes in Tagalog) below. Be warned though: Make sure you’re mentally—and financially—ready to satisfy your Korean dish-cravings after watching it.
Photo courtesy of Anne Curtis’ Instagram account
