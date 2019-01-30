From upscale Korean restos to the streets: Watch Anne Curtis’ epic Seoul food trip

It’s a well-known fact that Anne Curtis loves Korean culture. In a trending video, she shared that she decided to spend the last few days of 2018 in Seoul “purely for food trip.”

The clip, shot and edited by her husband, Erwan Heussaff, and The Fat Kid Inside Productions, follows Anne as she explores Korean dishes from different places.

Parc

Anne shared one of her go-to places in Seoul is Parc Korean Mother’s Recipes & More. Here, she sampled traditional Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice and spicy squid salad.

Woorahman

This Korean Barbeque place discovered by Erwan is so upscale, Anne revealed they were actually given their private chefs. Here, Anne tried their more exotic dishes like oyster with red vinaigrette, cocktail sauce and radish, steak served omekase style.

Streetfood

Of course, no food trip is complete without sampling the local street food. Anne had chicken, fried cakes, and mandu.

Palsaik Samgyeopsal

Visiting samgyeopsal in Korea is definitely a must. Anne and Erwan opted for Palsaik. Aside from the meat and vegetables, they had soup perfect for the winter.

Airport

For their last stop, Anne ha noodles so good she had to do a dance. She also ate Korean chicken that’s sweet and spicy, crunchy on the outside but surprisingly tender on the inside.

Watch Anne eat her way through Seoul (plus see Erwan struggling to explain the dishes in Tagalog) below. Be warned though: Make sure you’re mentally—and financially—ready to satisfy your Korean dish-cravings after watching it.

Make sure to tag us and let us know which Korean dish you want to sample immediately after watching this!